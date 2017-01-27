Man found guilty of dealing meth

On Thursday a Knox County jury returned a guilty verdict against Stephen L. Small. Small was convicted of Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 5 Felony for his actions on July 1, 2016 near Wheatland. A level 5 felony has a penalty range of 1 to 6 years.

Knox County Prosecutor Dirk Carnahan thanked the jury of 8 women and 4 men. Carnahan also praised the work of Deputy Prosecutor Justin Roberts. Roberts handled the 3 day trial.

Sentencing has been set for February 16. A co-defendant in the case has a trial set for June 27.