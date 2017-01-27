Knox Sheriff Mike Morris talks about officer training

Members of the Knox County Sheriff’s Department are constantly training to upgrade their skills and better protect the public.

Earlier this month, deputies participated in an active shooter training program at Good Samaritan Hospital.

Speaking on WVUT’s 22-Magazine, Sheriff Mike Morris wouldn’t go into too much detail about the different type of scenarios officers were placeed in. He says too much of what police train for is shown by the national media.

Morris says the training may not always involve a gunman. It could be someone with a knife, a possible bomb threat or a domestic situation where an individual is threatening another family member.

Morris says they often conduct joint training sessions with members of the Vincennes Police Department and other agencies. He says they usually train after hours in a variety of public facilities including school buildings in order to be prepared.

