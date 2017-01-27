Boys Scouts to gather at VU Saturday

More than 300 Boy Scouts, adult leaders and counselors from across southwestern Indiana, southeastern Illinois and Kentucky will converge on Vincennes University tomorrow for the Algonkian District Merit Badge University. The Merit Badge University is an opportunity for Scouts to work on a merit badge for rank advancement and to gain leadership skills. Among the many opportunities being offered to the Boy Scouts include animal science, animation, soil and water conservation, automotive maintanence, first aid and cpr training.

Matt Stratman, Algonkian District Executive says this is the largest number of merit badges offered and the largest number of Scouts registered for the Merit Badge University in many years.

The Algonkian District includes Scouts from Knox and Gibson Counties in Indiana and Lawrence, Wabash, Richland and Edwards Counties in Illinois.

Registration gets underway Saturday at 7 a.m. in the Shircliff Humanities Building.