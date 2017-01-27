Arrests made for domestic battery and leaving an accident

KNOX COUNTY

-37-year-old Eduardo Salinas was arrested by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department for contempt of court yesterday. He was booked into the Knox County Jail at 4:15pm.

-Vincennes police investigated a hit and run accident on East Hart at 4:40-yesterday. They arrested, Bradley Aultman of Montfort, Wisconsin in the incident. The Knox County Sheriff’s Department assisted city officers.

-At 3:37-am this morning, Vincennes officers went to 2009 North 2nd after a report of a domestic incident. There, they arrested Jimmy Rather whose charged with domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of a crime.

DAVIESS COUNTY

-A Washington City Police investigation resulted in the arrest of 29-year-old Casey Block. He was arrested yesterday for auto theft, operating while never receiving a license and intimidation. He was jailed without bond. The owner of the vehicle called police reporting they found their vehicle on Ogdon Street. Block was charged in the incident shortly thereafter.

-Indiana State Police arrested 58-year-old Terry Mays of Shoals yesterday for possession of marijuana, false reporting and operating while intoxicated with a controlled substance. Bond was set at $2500.

-A Jasper woman was jailed in Daviess County yesterday on a warrant for sexual misconduct with a minor. Tabitha Benton, 24 years old, posted bond and was released.

-A domestic fight investigation led to domestic battery charges against 46-year-old Amanda Miller of Washington yesterday. She was arrested by city police and booked into jail without bond.

-Also arrested on domestic battery charges was 31-year-old Timothy Nash. Also being held without bond.

-Overnight, state police arrested 19-year-old Shandel Emmons of Washington and charged her with possession of marijuana and paraphernalia. No bond was set.