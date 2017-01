The first installment of 2017’s Meet Your Legislator program on WVUT and WVUB is this Saturday. The first episode of the year airs live 9-am Saturday morning on WVUT 22.1 State Representatives invited to attend include Tom Washburne, Mike Braun and Bruce Borders .

The show is open to the public at Vincennes University’s Davis Hall in WVUT Studio B.. Questions may be submitted online at wvut.org prior the broadcast.