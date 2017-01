Indiana State Police say it was skimmers that stole their credit card information from several troopers at a gas station in central Indiana. The information was stolen over the past week from their gas cards.

State police are not saying which gas station it was where they were scammed, but one card was used for over $1,000 in fraudulent charges. Police believe the credit card information was stolen through a skimming device installed on a gas pump.

(story from Network Indiana)