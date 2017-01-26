Drug and alcohol arrests reported from local law enforcement

DAVIESS COUNTY

-Odon Police arrested two out of state residents Wednesday. 28-year-old Elizabeth A. Hill of Rossville, Georgia was incarcerated at 9:26-pm for possession of marijuana, false informing and an out of state warrant for obstruction of justice. No bond was set. 34-year-old Kelly W. Sexton of Chattanooga, Tennessee was jailed at just after 10 for operating while never licensed, operating with a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia. No bond was set.

-Indiana State Police picked up a Bloomfield resident in Daviess County on a petition to revoke a suspended sentence. 25-year-old Jano E. Davis was booked into the jail in Washington on $7500 bond.

-At 11:32 last night, 39-year-old Lisa M. Martin of Evansville was booked into the Daviess County Security Center for possession and dealing meth, possession of schedule 2 and 4 controlled substances, possession of paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a syringe and maintaining a common nuisance. No bond was set.

KNOX COUNTY

-Vincennes police investigated a domestic battery complaint at 3:25 yesterday afternoon at 300 Landry Drive. Zachary R. Gilliat was charged with a misdemeanor count of domestic battery and a felony count of strangulation.

-35-year-old Robert Collins was arrested by Vincennes Police last night for conversion.

-Ian Dunn, 34, was jailed for criminal trespass Wednesday morning. The arrest made by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department.

-35-year-old Crystal Jones was arrested for operating while intoxicated Wednesday.

-The Knox County Sherriff’s Department booked 54-year-old Todd Siverly into the jail at 10:45-am yesterday for operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated with refusal.

-19-year-old Christopher Williams was arrested yesterdasy for illegal consumption of alcohol.

-23-year-old Jessica Chambers was arrested by Bicknell Police on Wednesday for neglect of a dependent.

-34-year-old Ryan Smith was charged with driving while suspended yesterday.

