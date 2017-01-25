Washington man jailed on a warrant for dealing drugs

Three people were arrested following a traffic stop in Washington.

At 10:30 last night, city officer Barry Hudson stopped a vehicle on West Oak Street. 29-year-old Justin Wirey was a passenger and was arrested on a warrant for dealing cocaine or heroin. The warrant was issued after an investigation by Washington and State Police.

Additional officers assisted in the traffic stop including the city’s K9 unit which gave an alert to the presence of drugs. Marijuana, a syringe and more paraphernalia were located. The driver, 22-year-old Jenna Hill was also taken into custody for maintaining a common nuisance.

The investigation led to Westwood Apartments where after issuing a search warrant,, more paraphernalia and syringes were found. 50-year-old Angela Howard was jailed for maintaining a common nuisance.