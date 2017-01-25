Senator Donnelly will oppose Betsy DeVoss as Education Secretary

U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly announced his opposition to President Trump’s nominee for the Department of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. Donnelly carefully reviewed her record and qualifications as well as her Senate committee confirmation hearing.

Donnelly said, “Every Hoosier deserves access to a quality education—it’s a cornerstone of our democracy and prepares our students to enter the workforce, secure good-paying jobs and succeed. After reviewing her record, I share the concerns expressed by many Hoosier educators, students, and families that Betsy DeVos lacks the commitment to public education needed to effectively lead the Department of Education. I am concerned she will not prioritize efforts that are important to Hoosier families, like: expanding access to early childhood education, improving our public schools, and empowering student borrowers and reducing federal student loan debt. While I will vote against her nomination, I will continue fighting for our students because ensuring they have access to good schools and teachers not only lays a solid foundation for our students to reach their potential, but also helps increase economic opportunity.”

See the Senator’s YouTube video on the issue here