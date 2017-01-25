Local Jail Reports

KNOX COUNTY ARRESTS

KNOX COUNTY MUGSHOTS

-Vincennes Police went ot 13th and Main last night to serve an arrest warrant. 35-year-old Destiny Martoglio was picked up failure to appear and probation violation warrants. She’s also charged with possession of paraphernalia.

-At 6:05-am yesterday, Nicholas Apple, 19 years old, was booked into the Knox County Jail after being arrested by the Sheriff’s Department for battery with a deadly weapon.

-38-year-old Christina Campbell was jailed at 6:38-am yesterday morning for possession of meth.

-22-year-old Alisha Hardin was booked into the Knox County Jail late yesterday morning for battery and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

-Rusty McCoy, 30-years-old, was jailed yesterday for criminal trespass.

-19-year-old Marrisa Waugh was arrested for disorderly conduct on Tuesday.

-Aubree Marshall, 2 years old was arrested by Vincennes Police for theft yesterday.

-Indiana State Police arrested 20-year-old Jasmine Merriweather for falure to appear. She was jailed Tuesday at 9:32pm.

DAVIESS COUNTY ARRESTS

Daviess County Mugshots

-A Pike County man was incarcerated in the Daviess County Security Center at 11:35 on Tuesday morning for operating while intoxicated resulting in serious bodily injury, operating while intoxicated with a controlled substance resulting in serious bodily injury, OVWI endangering a person, OVWI endangering a person under 18 and driving while suspended. 21-year-old Steven R. Booher of Winslow was being held on a 10,000 bond.

-A Branchville, Indiana man was arrested yesterday for possession fo meth, criminal trespassing, stalking and unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle. 55-year-old Ralph L. Fox was being held in Daviess County without bond.

-48-year-old Danny Doyle of Washington was jailed yesterday after being arrested by Washington Police. He’s charged with criminal conversion. Bond was set at $2000.

-Washington Police arrested 29-year-old Justin W. Wirey on warrants yesterday for dealing in cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a syringe. No bond was set.

-22-year-old Jenna K. Hill was arrested and booked in at 11:03 last night for maintaining a common nuisance. 50-year-old Angela K. Hill was booked in shortly after for unlawful possession of a syringe and maintaining a common nuisance. Both bonded out of the security center.