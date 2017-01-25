Helen D. Winkler, 93, of rural Vincennes, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2017, at BridgePointe Health Campus in Vincennes.

She was born February 2, 1923, in the Chicago area, to Dean and Amadeo (Leonard) Davis Sr.

She married Dwight P. Winkler on April 11, 1942, and he died in 2011.

Helen is survived by one son, Dean Winkler and his wife Charlotte, of Loogootee, and one daughter, Colette VanDusen and husband Bill, of Chatham, IL. A daughter, Sharlet, is deceased. There are four grandchildren: Amber Winkler of Evansville; Jeffrey Winkler of Oakland, CA; Jennifer Eastwood of Las Cruces, NM; and Dori VanDusen of Omaha, NE. She is also survived by one sister, Shirley Ann Mungai of Elgin, IL, several nieces and nephews, and two special sisters-in-law, June Davis of Bruceville and Susan Winkler of Vincennes.

Siblings who preceded Helen in death are Jessamine Silka; Leonard Davis; Geraldine Johnson; Dean Davis, Jr.; DhuAine Davis; Donald Davis; Merwyn Davis; and Richard Davis.

Helen grew up in Oak Park, IL and Kentland, IN and then attended Ball State University. She was an accomplished bridge player, gardener, craftsperson, and seamstress and leaves behind countless memories in the form of stained glass angels, embroidered needlework, and handmade dolls. She loved all animals deeply and was a loyal supporter of the Knox County Humane Society.

She was also an avid student of the Bible and was a member of Upper Indiana Presbyterian Church.

Friends may visit with Helen’s family on Friday, January 27, 2017 from 4-8 pm at Goodwin Funeral Home, 524 Broadway, Vincennes, IN. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday at the funeral home and burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. On line condolences may be sent to Helen’s family and friends at www.goodwinfamilyfh.com.