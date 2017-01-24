Two charged in Pike County Shooting

One man was slightly injured and he and his brother were arrested after a shooting in Cambelltown in Pike County Tuesday night.

Pike County Chief Deputy Kent Johnson reports his department along with Petersburg and State Police were called to the address of 848 South State Road 61, Winslow at 7:34 last night.

Police learned that 24 year old William Key was asked to leave the home by his father Brian Key. William left angry with a 12 gauge and returned later and pointed it in the direction of his father, and 20 –year-old brother Kenton Key who also had a 12 gauge. Kenton fired at William who suffered minor injuries as the car William was driving took most of the damage caused by the shot. William Key was treated and released from Memorial Hospital in Jasper and taken to the Pike County Jail charged with pointing a firearm. Kenton Key was charged with aggravated battery and criminal recklessness. Charges may be added or changed as the investigation continues.