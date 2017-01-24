Suspect pulls weapon on officer, and fires

Authorities are looking for a light colored Dodge Dart year model 2012 to 2017 and it’s driver after an officer involved shooting in Martin County. A deputy pulled the car over north of Shoals on Mobley Road at 5:15 Monday morning. The driver pulled a gun on the officer; both then struggled for the weapon when the driver pulled the trigger narrowly missing the deputy. The suspect then drove away dragging the officer for a short time and then speeding away. The deputy fired a shot at the motorist who was last seen east on State Road 450 near Tip Road. .

The suspect is a white male, believed to be approximately six feet tall, and was wearing a black hooded shirt and blue jeans. The suspect is considered armed and extremely dangerous. The vehicle involved was a light colored Dodge Dart. Year model believed to be 2012 to 2017. Anyone with information regarding the shooting or a possible suspect is asked to contact the Martin County Sheriff’s Department at 812-247-3726. There is a thousand dollar reward offered for information leading to an arrest.