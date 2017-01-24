Michael “Taz” Taylor, 61, of Loogootee, passed away at 2:30 a.m. Monday, January 23, 2017 at Indiana University Health in Indianapolis.

He was born June 9, 1955 in Washington, Indiana to the late James C. and Helen F. (Sanders) Taylor.

Taz was a 1974 graduate of Loogootee High School. He loved Indiana University and sports, especially basketball. He was a member of the Loogootee Lion Backers and enjoyed cheering for the Loogootee Lions basketball team.

He was employed by the City of Loogootee for 28 ½ years and held various positions. He also was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church.

Taz was preceded in death by his parents, James C. and Helen F. (Sanders) Taylor.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Janice Taylor of Loogootee; daughter, Miranda Taylor of Loogootee; siblings, James R. (Carolyn S.) Taylor of Loogootee, Roger Lee (Cookie) Taylor of Shoals and Linda (Dave) Martin of Loogootee; many nieces, nephews and cousins; brother-in-law, Jeff Wildman of Loogootee.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Very Rev. J. Kenneth Walkerat 10:00 a.m. Thursday, January 26, 2017 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Loogootee. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 25, 2017 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Blake Funeral Home in Loogootee.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made toBlake Funeral Home.

Condolences may be made online at www.blakefuneralhomes.com.