Former Vincennes Football Coach addresses school board

There was an outpouring of support for former Vincennes Lincoln Head Football Coach Jon Heiden at last night’s Vincennes Community School Board meeting.

At their meeting last month, School Board members Aaron Bauer, Lynn Bobe, and Karla Smith voted against renewing Heiden’s coaching contract, despite a recommendation to do so from Lincoln Principal Steve Combs and Alices Athletic Director Jeff Hein. Board members Barb Toole and Pat Hutchison voted in favor of renewing the contract.

The gymnasium of Riley Elementary was mostly full of Heiden supporters last night, many of whom took advantage of the chance to speak their mind about the situation. Assistant coaches, former players, former teachers and even Heiden’s father emotionally spoke in support of the former coach, praising not only his coaching abilities, but his character. Heiden also received the opportunity to speak, noting that he was told the reason for his dismissal stemmed from not showing emotions on the sidelines and a failure to build relationships with his players. Heiden made it clear that he did not accept the show of appreciation expressed by the board. He did, however, have a message for the number of players he had the opportunity to coach.

The School Board gave no indication that they would change their stance on Heiden’s coaching future with the Alices.