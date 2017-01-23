Weekend arrest reports

KNOX COUNTY ARRESTS

Knox County Mugshots

-At 10:46 last night, Vincennes Police made a traffic sto at North 6th and St. Clair. 39—year-old Derek William Hamm of Wheatland was arrested for driving while suspended with a prior conviction.

-Jeremy Sotterman, 40-years old, was incarcerated early Sunday morning for possession of meth and paraphernalia.

-29-year-old Megan Taft was jailed Saturday night for failure to appear.

-Amy Frey Field, 48-years-old was arrested Saturday for operating while intoxicated.

-An incident Saturday resulted in the arrest of 22-year-old Jacob Bloebaum. He’s charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

-Guadalupe Hernandez, was arrested on Saturday night for operating while never licensed.

-25-year-old Antonio Demar was booked for intimidation, battery and disorderly conduct Saturday night.

DAVIESS COUNTY

Daviess County Mugshots

-A Washington man was jailed on Sunday for operating while intoxicated refusal. 38-year-old Juan C. Santillan Sandoval was being held without bond.

-24-year-old Casey Long of Washington was arrested by city police on Sunday for public intoxication, domestic battery and strangulation. No bond was set.

-22-year-old Stephanie J. Petit of Washington was charged with domestic battery on Sunday and was being held without bond.

-27 year old Jessica M. Cheshire of Washington was arrested by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department on Sunday for operating while intoxicated with greater than .15 BAC. She was also charged with operating while intoxication with a controlled substance. No bond was set.

-Guadalupe Fuentes-the second- was arrested by city police Sunday for operating while never licensed. Bond was set at $2500.

-41-year-old Jason Carmel of Washington was picked up on a writ of attachment Sunday. Bond was posted.

-32-year-old Juan Perez Reynosa of Washington was arrested for public intoxication Sunday. Bond was set at $2000.