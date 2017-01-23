Indiana State News Roundup

Former Attorney General donates campaign funds, new partner being sought to operate the Indiana State Fair Train…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Former Indiana Attorney General Greg Zoeller has donated more than $10,000 from his remaining campaign funds to the Indiana Bar Foundation. Zoeller didn’t seek a third term after losing May’s Republican primary for a U.S. House seat. He says his donation “concludes my public service while continuing my support of the legal profession” by aiding the Indiana Bar Foundation’s civic education and civil justice missions.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The chief medical officer for Indiana’s prison system held an overlapping position with a for-profit Illinois company that provides health care to correctional facilities in more than a dozen states. The South Bend Tribune reports Dr. Michael Mitcheff worked for Peoria, Illinois-based Advanced Correctional Healthcare while also overseeing Indiana’s prison health care contract with a competing company in his $234,000 state job.

NDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Thousands of people have rallied in Indianapolis and elsewhere in Indiana in a protest against President Donald Trump and a call for women’s rights and other causes. The events were held Saturday in connection with a women’s march on Washington. People gathered at the Indiana Capitol with colorful signs and slogans, including a woman whose sign said, “You can’t grab our rights.” Dana Black, an activist in the Indianapolis area, told TV station WXIN that the rally was a call to action.

TIPTON, Ind. (AP) — An agency that oversees the Indiana State Fair train is looking for a new partner to operate the 37-mile route. The Indianapolis Star reports that the Indiana Transportation Museum will no longer manage the train. There’s been a dispute over repairs and maintenance on the railroad between Tipton and Indianapolis. For decades, the train carried people from Indianapolis’ northern suburbs to the Indiana State Fairgrounds each summer. But the train didn’t run in 2016 because of track safety

