Flood warnings still in effect, 358 at Knox/Daviess line is closed

The River Flood Warnings in the region continue. Flooding is affecting bottomlands, river parks and possibly a few residential areas. Flooding will persist much of the week in central Indiana and into the final days of January and possibly the first couple days of February in southwest Indiana and southeast Illinois. State Road 358 west of Plainville and Old Vincennes Road are closed due to high water.

The crest on the White River is currently in the Elliston andNewberry areas. The crest will reach the Petersburg and Hazletonareas on the 26th. The crest on the East Fork White River passed Seymour on Saturday and is expected to reach the Bedford/Rivervale area on Tuesday and Wednesday. Shoals will see the crest arrive Wednesday night. The Wabash in the vicinity of Lafayette has dropped below moderate flood stage and is expected to continue to fall for the foreseeable future. The crest on the Wabash as of Sunday evening is in the Covington and Montezuma areas. Vincennes and Mount Carmel will see the crest arrive on the 27th and 28th respectively.

The White at Edwardsport was observed at 19.4 feet Sunday afternoon which is four and a half feet above flood stage. At Petersburg the White is at 20 feet as of last night. It’s expected to get to 20.8 by Thursday. Flood stage at Petersburg is 16 feet.

The Wabash at the Lincoln Bridge in Vincennes is just above flood stage at 16.4. It’s expected to reach over 18 feet by the weekend and then start to fall.

The East Fork at Shoals is at 14. 1 feet and is forecast to rise another 2 feet by Thursday.