19 year old missing from Greene County

Greene County authorities are searching for a missing 19 year old girl from Switz City.

They say that Contessa Schlegal was last seen on January 18th between 9 and 10-pm. She left with an unknown person or people in an unknown vehicle possible headed to Bloomington.

She’s described as a white female, 19 years old, standing 5’6” and weighing 130 pounds. She has hazel eyes, pink and purple dyed hair, a piercing in her left nostril. She was last seen wearing a white halter top shirt, red stretch pants, a black jacket and brown boots.

Contessa also goes by the names, Tess or Tessa.

Anyone with information can contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Department at 812-384-4441.