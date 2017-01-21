Indiana Governor watches Mike Pence get sworn in

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb had a prime seat for the inauguration of his predecessor as vice president.

Holcomb sat a few rows from the spot on the inauguration platform where President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence took their oaths of office Friday.

Holcomb was Pence’s lieutenant governor and replaced him as governor on Jan. 9 after winning the November election.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly also attended the inauguration. He said afterward he looked forward to working with Trump to strengthen the economy and protect jobs.

Republican U.S. Rep. Luke Messer took Pence’s place in Congress four years ago. Messer says Pence will be a strong voice for Indiana in the White House.