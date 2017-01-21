Daily jail reports

KNOX COUNTY ARRESTS

-At 8pm last night, Vincennes Police went to the 100 block of North 3rd to investigate a report of a family fight. There, they arrested 51-year-old Norma Lemon on a Knox County Writ of Attachment, and Danielle Yarber for possession of paraphernalia. Yarber was also served with a writ.

-Vincennes police arrested an alleged shoplifter last evening. Officers were called to Kohl’s in Vincennes where Dillon Morris was apprehended and charged with theft.

KNOX COUNTY MUGSHOTS

DAVIESS ARRESTS

-A Washington woman as booked into the Daviess County Security Center yesterday on a failure to appear warrant. 22-year-old Ashlee Hayes posted bond.

-A Washington City Police investigation resulted in the arrest of 28-year-old Whitney Doerner. She was jailed at 11 last night charged with criminal mischief, residential entry and battery by bodily waste. No bond was set.

-47-year-old Chadwick Paulin of Trafalgar, Indiana was arrested by State Police in Daviess County for operating while intoxicated and reckless driving.

-A Knox County woman was booked into the Daviess County Security Center at 2:21 this morning on a variety of possession charges. 46-year-old Carla Hill of Wheatland was arrested by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department on three counts of possession of a schedule 2 controlled substance, four counts of possession of a schedule four controlled substance, and one count each of possession of heroin, meth and paraphernalia. No bond was set.

-Odon Police arrested 23-year-old Conner Wikle of Bloomfield for operating while intoxicated overnight. No bond was set.

Daviess County Mugshots