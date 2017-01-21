Bicknell PD getting body cameras

The Knox County Prosecutor’s office has purchased 7 new body cameras for the Bicknell Police Department.

Dirk Carnahan says the money comes from a civil forfeiture fund involving the seizure of property in criminal cases.

Bicknell Police Chief Terry Stewart says the body cameras will provide transparency for his department when making an arrest.

Carnahan says they had to clean up some of the language in how the discretionary funds were to be used before he felt comfortable with allocating the money for other purposes.

Chief Stewart says it maybe a while before officers start wearing the body cameras. He says there are still procedures and training with the devices that need to be worked out before they can start using them. That includes how the video will be stored and protected to prevent tampering.