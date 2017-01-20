Vincennes RDC will oversee city liquor licenses

The Vincennes Redevelopment Commission will now oversee applications for liquor licenses in the downtown area. Mayor Joe Yochum appeared before the R-D-C on Thursday to make the request.

Yochum says the Vincennes City Council passed an ordinance earlier this month that will allow the city to have control over 10 liquor licenses in the downtown area. He says other communities have used this with great success to entice restaurants to locate downtown.

Yochum requested that the R-D-C serve as the governing body to review the initial applications for the licenses. Board members will then make a recommendation to the Mayor. Yochum indicated once the application has passed local review it still then go to the state that will have final approval over the issuance of the license. The Mayor says the city will charge a monthly fee of 100-dollars for the liquor license. The funds generated by the fee will then be used to promote and market downtown Vincennes.