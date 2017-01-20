Theft and alcohol arrests reported

KNOX ARRESTS

-There was a shoplifting incident at the Vincennes Wal-Mart which resulted in two arrests. Police were called to the Kimmell Road department store at 11:30 last night and upon investigation arrested Heather L. McCrary for theft and criminal trespass and a on a Daviess County warrant for conversion and false informing. Also arrested was Melinda S. Stodghill charged with theft and possession of meth.

-At 6:35 last night, Vincennes Police were called to 70 Autumn Ridge Lane for a citizen dispute. 28-year-old Floyd E. Wheeler of Vincennes was apprehended and jailed for public intoxication.

-Robert Wilson, 53 years old, was arrested by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department last night for public intoxication. He was booked in at 10:16 pm.

-31-year-old Courtney Neighbors was booked in the Knox County Jail at 11 last night charged with two counts of theft, resisting law enforcement, false informing and possession of a controlled substance.

-At just before midnight, 24-year-old Jaden Hendershot was incarcerated in Knox County for possession of a syringe and a controlled substance. She’s also facing charges of operating while intoxicated.

-Vincennes University Police took 20-year-old Elizabeth Bristow into custody for illegal consumption of alcohol. She was booked in about 15 minutes past midnight.

Knox County Mugshots

DAVIESS ARRESTS

-A Washington man was booked into the Daviess County Security Center at just before 6 last night on a warrant for three counts sexual misconduct with a minor. Washington Police arrested 22-year-old Michael Norrington. Bond was set at $10,000.

-Washington Police arrested a man yesterday on a warrant for battery on a child under 14. 34-year-old Ralph Rouzier was jailed at just after midnight. He was released after posting bond.

-The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department conducted an investigation yesterday and arrested 38-year-old Autumn Baker of Odon. She’s charged with domestic battery, strangulation and possession of paraphernalia. No bond was set.

Daviess County Mugshots