Mike Pence attends Indiana Inaugural Ball

Vice president-elect and former Indiana governor Mike Pence took one more opportunity to thank Hoosiers during the Indiana Inaugural Ball held Thursday night in Washington DC.

In front of a large crowd at the Grand Hyatt Washington, Pence spoke fondly of the last 4 years spent as Indiana’s governor. “We lived up to our reputation,” Pence said. “We worked hard to create a state that attracts investments and jobs. I’m proud to say we cut taxes every single year for the last 4 years.”

Pence says the successes of Indiana have been a big deal to president-elect Donald Trump. “Ever since I’ve met the president-elect,” Pence said, “he’s been impressed with Indiana. He’s always urged me to counteract that normal Hoosier modesty and brag about our state.”

He even showed off his sense of humor, saying he’s been unemployed since leaving the governor’s office on January 9. “When Governor (Eric) Holcomb was sworn in, it was such a joy and a privilege to me to know that Indiana will be in such strong and capable hands,” he said.

Pence was joined by his wife Karen. Trump and his wife Melania were also at the event. Before he closed his speech, Pence made a final promise to the Hoosier State.

“Wherever this journey takes us, until we come back home again, know that our hearts will always be where the moon shines bright on the Wabash,” Pence said.

(story from Network Indiana)