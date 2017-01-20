Lisa D. Talley, 55, passed away at her residence at 6;25 am on January 18, 2017.

Lisa was born on May 12, 1961 in Vincennes the daughter of Harley and Velma (Carey) Irvin. Lisa married Stephen Talley and he preceded her in death on January 11, 2011.

Lisa had worked for Progress Laundry for several years and also worked for Aunt Helens and managed Lacey’s Restaurant. She also enjoyed crocheting.

Survivors include her daughter, Tracy Talley of Vincennes; sisters, Barbara Elkins of Vincennes, Brenda Conley of Lawrenceville IL; brother, Harley Brent Irvin and his wife, Terri of Effingham, IL; niece, Brandy Jo Harting and her husband Clay of Vincennes; nephews, Eric Scott Irvin and his wife Chelci of St. Elmo, Il, Chad Grishaw and his wife Jamie of Washington, IN, Travis Grishaw of Montgomery, IN; and two great nieces and four great nephews. Lisa was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Stephen; brother, Larry Irvin; niece Amy Elkins; and nephew Shannon Elkins.

Graveside services for Lisa will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, January 23, 2017 at Memorial Park Cemetery. Burial will follow at the conclusion of services. Friends may visit with Lisa’s family from 4-7 pm at Goodwin Funeral Home, 524 Broadway on Sunday, January 22, 2017. On line condolences may be sent to Lisa’s family and friends at www.goodwinfamilyfh.com.