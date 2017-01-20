202 Tavern in Vincennes torn down

The owner of a former downtown tavern that was heavily damaged in a fire has torn the structure down.

The former 202 Tavern at 20 North 2nd Street was gutted by a fire back on November 6th.

Vincennes city inspector Phil Cooper says he sent a letter to the owner, Kenneth Howder, indicating the building was unsafe and that he needed to take steps to either repair the building or tear it down within 30-days.

Cooper says Howder paid for the demolition work and not the city.

Vincennes Fire Chief Sonny Pinkstaff says the cause of the fire remains undetermined.

Cooper says he wasn’t sure what Howder’s future plans are for the now vacant lot.