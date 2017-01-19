Paula Joyce (Opell) Walters, 56, of Vincennes, passed away January 16, 2017, at Good Samaritan Hospital.

Paula was a full time mom. She had attended the Central Church of Christ, and was currently a member of First Christian Church.

Born November 1, 1960, in Vincennes, she was the daughter of Paul and Agnes (Gordon) Opell. She was preceded by her father.

Surviving is her husband, John Walters, whom she wed November 22, 1980; her mother, Agnes Opell of Vincennes, IN; her sons, Joshua Walters and his wife, Shannon, of Ft. Wayne, IN, Justin Walters of San Antonio, TX, Jason Walters and his wife, Alycia, of Indianapolis, IN, and Jacob Walters of Vincennes; brothers, Terry Opell and his wife, Nancy, of Vincennes, and Bruce Opell and his wife, Sheila, of Vincennes; and her grandchildren, Violet, Briella, and Noah Walters.

Friends may visit with Paula’s family from 5:00 – 8:00 on Friday, at Goodwin Funeral Home. Her funeral service will be conducted by Rev. Steven DeFields – Gambrel, and will be held on Saturday, at 10:30, at the First Christian Church, 319 Broadway, Vincennes, In. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

