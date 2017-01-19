Knox County looking at unsafe building ordinance

The Knox County Commissioners are pushing to create an ordinance designed to reduce the number of buildings in disrepair throughout the county.

At their meeting Wednesday evening, the Commissioners discussed plans to create an Unsafe Building Ordinance for Knox County, that would allow them rid the county of buildings that have been deemed as unsafe. Commission President Kellie Streeter cited the former Kixmiller Grocery Store in Freelandville as one example of a building that would be taken care of under such an ordinance. Streeter stressed the ordinance is warranted and that the matter is much deeper than just cosmetic. It’s a safety issue.

The Commissioners tasked County Attorney Yvette Kirchoff with drawing up the ordinance. They hope to have the first reading of the proposed ordinance at their next meeting, scheduled for February 7th at 10:00 a.m.

COMMISSIONERS APPOINT NEW DEFENDER BOARD MEMBER

The Knox County Commissioners have made a change to the Public Defenders Board.

Marlon Drieman was appointed to the board in December of 2016 with the support of former Commissioners Larry Holscher and Donnie Halter. At their meeting last night, the Commissioners unanimously rescinded the appointment of Drieman, saying, after what was described as a “rough” Public Defender Board Meeting last week; they felt as if they had no other choice.

In his place, the Commissioners have appointed David Shelton to the Board. Commission President Kellie Streeter says that, after reviewing several possible candidates, the Commissioners felt that Shelton brought not only the knowledge that the position requires, but is also willing to serve, and will represent the Board and it’s mission in a positive way.

