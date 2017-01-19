Knox County Jail Report

-22-year-old Cortez Arrington jailed last night on a probation violation.

-34-year-old Billy McCoy was jailed at 10:44 Wednesday morning after being arrested by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department for criminal trespass.

-18-year-old Kayla Vanhorn also arrested for criminal trespassing yesterday.

-Knox County officers arrested 18-year-old Matias Williams for possession of paraphernalia Wednesday.

-35-year-old Wendy McKendree was jailed for operating a vehicle while never receiving a license.

23-year-old Ashley Paul was charged with resisting law enforcement and booked in at just before noon yesterday.

-23-year-old Dylan Smith arrested Wednesday morning for a probation violation.

-Vincennes Police arrested 43-year-old James Jody Patrick for residential entry Wednesday morning. He was arrested after a report of trespassing at Park and Minneapolis. The residential entry charge stemmed from an incident on Jefferson Street. VUPD assisted city police in the arrest.

Knox County Mugshots