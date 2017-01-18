Local lawmakers react to State of State address

State Senator Eric Bassler of Washington reacted to Governor Eric Holcomb’s State of the State speech saying he’s pleased to see the governor prioritizing education. Bassler is a member of the Senate Committee on Education and Career Development. Bassler says he looks forward to working with Holcomb in the legislative session to prepare students for jobs in today’s economy.

Meanwhile, fellow Republican State Senator Mark Messmer of Jasper welcomes Holcomb to the governor’s office and wished Holcomb luck as he starts his term. Messmer says he and others will work to fight the opioid epidemic, strengthen schools, building up the economy and repair roads.