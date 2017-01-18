Knox County Library Board to purchase pocket size wi-fi devices

file photo

The Knox County Library Board has agreed to purchase 10 pocket size WI-FI Devices for use by library patrons.

Amy Blake with the Library Youth’s Department says the wireless devices will enable people to connect to the internet from their Computer or cellphone.

Blake says the decision to purchase the pocket sized devices was in response to a survey the library conducted last year which indicated a demand for more technology based services.

Blake says the service is free and the units can be checked out by adults for up to one week. She added that if an individual fails to return the wireless device on time, the service will automatically be shut off and a late fee assessed.

As soon as the devices have been purchased and barcoded. Blake says they will make them available to library patrons.

Blake says the library also plans to make at least one of the wireless units available at the Wheatland Book Station.