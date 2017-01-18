GOP lawmakers expect Holcomb’s support on road plan

Governor Eric Holcomb has pledged to work with legislators on a road funding plan, in his first State of the State address.

Holcomb mostly recapped the legislative agenda he laid out two weeks ago, but this time for a statewide audience. He called on legislators to strengthen Indiana’s position through investments in education and drug treatment as well as infrastructure, acknowledging that existing funding methods “are just not keeping up.” But he again steered clear of backing a specific mix of taxes and fees, saying he’s “open to a menu of options.”

House Republicans have scheduled a hearing for next week on their funding package, which includes a gas tax hike, a flat fee on all vehicles, and preliminary steps toward tolls.

Holcomb did add one new proposal, endorsing a state balanced-budget amendment. Hours earlier, a Senate committee approved the amendment, with a vote in the full Senate possible next week.

With state school superintendent Jennifer McCormick looking on, Holcomb repeated his call to make McCormick the last superintendent elected by the voters. He says he has “great respect” for his fellow, but says governors should be able to choose their own leader for the Department of Education.