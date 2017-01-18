Daily crime blotter

KNOX ARRESTS

-Vincennes Police made a traffic stop at North 2nd and Niblack at 2:07 this morning. 28-year-old Ron Allen Charlton was arrested for misdemeanor counts of operating while intoxicated endangering a person, and operating while never licensed. He’s also cited for having an expired license plate and having not proof of insurance.

-22-year-old Tiffany Catt was booked into the Knox County Jail at 5:18 yesterday evening after being arrested by VPD. She’s charged with possession of paraphernalia and marijuana and on a warrant.

-23-year-old Garrett Daily was picked up by Indiana State Police yesterday for two failure to appear warrants.

-Williams Pittman, 28 years old, was arrested yesterday by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department for forgery and failure to return to lawful detention in connection with violating a home detention order.

-32-year-old, Branson Boxley was arrested by Vincennes Police yesterday afternoon for battery resulting bodily injury.

Knox County Mugshots

DAVIESS COUNTY ARRESTS

-Washington Police arrested two people on drug and nuisance charges early Tuesday. 24-year-old Travis E. Allen of Loogootee and 25-year-old Kendra Leighty of Washington were charged with possession of paraphernalia and maintaining a common nuisance. Allen faces additional charges of possession of a schedule 3 controlled substance and resisting law enforcement. Leighty was also charged with unlawful possession of a syringe. Bond was set at $7500 each. Police were called to 2nd and Main just before 3-am to a report of a fight. Police arrived to find both on the scene and upon investigation they were taken into custody.

-31-year-old Robert W. Baker of Washington was jailed late last night for driving while suspended. No bond was set.

Daviess County Mugshots