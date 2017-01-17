Three arrested for various drug offenses

Three people were jailed last night following a Daviess County Sheriff’s Department drug investigation

36-year-old Andrew J. Hill of Washington is charged with dealing meth and a schedule 2 controlled substance. He’s also charged with possession of meth, paraphernalia, a schedule 2 substance, a syringe and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. Hill also arrested for maintaining a common nuisance.

Also arrested in the incident was 43-year-old Jason K. Hardy of Washington charged with maintaining a common nuisance and possession of a syringe, paraphernalia and meth.

34-year-old Charity A. Mattingly of Montgomery was also booked in last night as part of the same case. Mattingly is charged with visiting a common nuisance, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia. Hill and Hardy were jailed without bond, Mattingly was being held on a $2000 bond.