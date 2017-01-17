Man arrested for leaving the scene of a crash

-There was an accident last night that resulted in the arrest of 27 year old Cody Marshall. He was arrested by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department for leaving the scene of a property damage accident as well as false informing and operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Marshall was booked into the Knox County Jail at 1:17 am today.

-Vincennes police arrested a wanted person at 2:30 this morning at 13th and Barnett. 24-year-old Juan C. Carmarillo was wanted for failure to appear and for a probation violation. He’s also charged now with false informing.