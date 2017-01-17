House Republican road plan includes highway tolling options





The funding plan drafted by Indiana House Republicans for long-term road improvements includes language that would allow Indiana to explore options for tolling along some highways.

The House plan has drawn attention for its call for an immediate 10-cent increase in Indiana’s gas tax to pay for long-term statewide road improvements.

But it also includes language about tolling, including the possibility of Indiana applying for a federal waiver to place tolls on interstate highways to address an expected future drop in gas tax revenue.

State Rep. Ed Soliday says tolling is a funding option because starting in 2021 the revenue generated by the state’s gas tax is expected to decline.

The Valparaiso Republican tells The Journal Gazette “We have to fill that gap, and tolling is a way.”