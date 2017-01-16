Weekend arrests

KNOX ARRESTS

Knox County Mugshots

-Vincennes Police arrested, 52-year-old Larry R. Foster-the-second on Culbertson Boulevard at 6:45 last night. He was wanted on a writ of attachment. He’s also charged with possession of a syringe.

-At 8:30 last night, 28-year-old Richard Boles of Vincennes was arrested at 501 Busseron after a family fight. He’s charged with a misdemeanor count of domestic battery.

-Police went to the 2600 block of Main at 10:38 last night and arrested 26-year-old Seth Stodgill on a warrant for failure to a appear for operating while intoxicated.

-26-year-old Nathaniel Wadsworth was arrested following a traffic stop early Sunday morning in Bicknell. Police say Wadsworth is charged with Operating while intoxicated, driving with a suspended license and possession of marijuana.

-Vincennes Police arrested 28-year-old Johnathon Raynor Saturday on drug possession charges. He is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe. Police indicated that Raynor was also wanted on an out of county warrant. His was set at 5-thousand dollars.

-At 1:15 this morning, police arrested a wanted man at 11th and Sycamore. 25-year-old Jordan Boger was picked up for failure to appear.

DAVIESS ARRESTS

Daviess County Mugshots

-A Washington woman was jailed on Saturday for failure to appear. 21-year-old Tashan Holt was arrested by state Police. Bond was posted.