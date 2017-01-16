Main Street Project update

Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum says work is getting underway to widen Main Street from the U.S. 41 overpass out to Richard Bauer Drive.

Yochum says the project is currently in the design phase and will be ready to present to the Vincennes Redevelopment Commission later this year.

He says the project is being seperated into three phases.

The 1st phase Yochum says will include road improvements from 22nd street out past the former K-Mart Property

. Yochum says construction actually won’t be getting underway until 2018. The Vincennes Redevelopment Commission committed to covering 100-percent of the construction costs for phase one.

For Phase Two, Yochum says they are hoping to receive an 80/20 matching grant through the Indiana Department of Transportation.

Yochum says work on phase two won’t begin until 2020. The final phase of the project which the city hopes to fund with another INDOT grant will extend the road improvements from Sievers Road to Richard Bauer Drive.