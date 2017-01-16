Indiana Supreme Court reprimands Floyd County prosecutor

Photo from WDRB





The Indiana Supreme Court has publicly reprimanded Floyd County Prosecutor Keith Henderson for a conflict of interest in a triple-murder case but declined to suspend him as its disciplinary commission suggested.

The court ruled Friday that Henderson violated rules of professional conduct by simultaneously representing the state in the prosecution of David Camm and pursuing a book deal in the case in which Camm was charged with killing his wife and two children. Camm was acquitted during a third trial after his murder convictions were overturned twice on appeal.

The court said the violation was “serious” but it noted the misconduct occurred “with a single, unusual case and is an aberration from what otherwise has been a long and distinguished career as a public servant.”

(story by AP)