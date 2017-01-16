Broadcast of hound delivering puppies may help the Vincennes Animal Shelter





The director of the Vincennes animal shelter is hoping a coon hound’s 14-hour delivery of nine puppies that she streamed live over Facebook can generate some money for the shelter’s planned expansion.

The Shelter’s director, Laura Arial, streamed the long labor of a stray Redbone Coonhound named Sadie to the world on Jan. 7. The video of Sadie and her nine wriggling puppies drew more than 55,000 views.

Arial has now set up a GoFundMe page and hopes to use Sadie’s fame to raise money for the shelter’s propose more than 1,000-square-foot expansion.

She tells the Vincennes Sun-Commercial that if everyone who viewed Sadie’s delivery video donated at least $5 that would help the shelter do “a lot of good things.”