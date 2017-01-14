This flu season has claimed four Hoosiers





The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting four residents have died from the flu since the the season began in October.

The ISDH is urging residents to take precautions amid recent increases in flu-like illnesses in several areas of the state.

Indiana State Health Commissioner Jerome Adams says getting a flu shot is the best way to prevent a serious illness.

The Department of Health recommends that everyone age 6 months and older get a flu vaccine each year. It is especially important for healthcare workers to get a flu vaccine to reduce their risk of transmitting illness to their patients.

Pregnant women should also get a flu vaccine to protect themselves and their newborns from serious flu illness. The vaccine takes about two weeks to be fully effective.