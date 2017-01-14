More apartment units are coming to Lawrenceville

Mayor Don Wagner says the owners of the Indian Trail Apartments are planning to build an additional 30 units on the west-side of town.

Wagner says Yost Development which owns the apartment complex has 200-people on a waiting list. He says the new apartments will be an additional investment of 8-point-3 million dollars which is good news for the city.

Indian Trails currently has 40 apartment units located next to Lawrenceville High School.

Wagner also reported that the owner of Ace Hardware in Lawrenceville plans on adding a gardening center to its current location on James Street. Wagner says the owner expects to hire one or 2 more workers to staff the center once its up and running.