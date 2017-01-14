Arrests and Police Reports

DAVIESS ARRESTS
-John Fidler, 24 of Washington was arrested yesterday on a parole violation. No bond was set.
-Washington police arrested 61-year-old William Cogdill of St. Francisville, Illinois on Friday. An investigation led to charges of theft, resisting law enforcement and public intoxication. Bond was posted.
DAVIESS POLICE REPORTS
-Daviess County Deputies were called to a business on State Road 57 near the bypass yesterday morning to investigate a theft. They arrived at at about 9:20 to look at a video or the alleged crime.
-Just before 10 there was a reported crash involving two cars in front of the hospital on East Walnut.
-A car-deer crash occurred on West National Highway near American Table restaurant at about 5:45 Friday morning.
KNOX COUNTY ARRESTS
-30-year-old David Butler was booked into the Knox County Jail at 11:22-pm last night. He was arrested by Vincennes Police for domestic battery and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with greater than .15 blood alcohol content.
-19-year-old Jordan Miles was arrested yesterday for criminal trespassing and possession of paraphernalia.
-Dylan Jones, 26, was picked up by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department on a parole violation warrant.
-41-year-old Joshua Shisel was arrested yesterday morning by the sheriff’s department for failure to return to lawful detention.