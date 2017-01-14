Arrests and Police Reports

DAVIESS ARRESTS

-John Fidler, 24 of Washington was arrested yesterday on a parole violation. No bond was set.

-Washington police arrested 61-year-old William Cogdill of St. Francisville, Illinois on Friday. An investigation led to charges of theft, resisting law enforcement and public intoxication. Bond was posted.

Daviess County Mugshots

DAVIESS POLICE REPORTS

-Daviess County Deputies were called to a business on State Road 57 near the bypass yesterday morning to investigate a theft. They arrived at at about 9:20 to look at a video or the alleged crime.

-Just before 10 there was a reported crash involving two cars in front of the hospital on East Walnut.

-A car-deer crash occurred on West National Highway near American Table restaurant at about 5:45 Friday morning.

KNOX COUNTY ARRESTS

-30-year-old David Butler was booked into the Knox County Jail at 11:22-pm last night. He was arrested by Vincennes Police for domestic battery and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with greater than .15 blood alcohol content.

-19-year-old Jordan Miles was arrested yesterday for criminal trespassing and possession of paraphernalia.

-Dylan Jones, 26, was picked up by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department on a parole violation warrant.

-41-year-old Joshua Shisel was arrested yesterday morning by the sheriff’s department for failure to return to lawful detention.

KNOX COUNTY MUGSHOTS