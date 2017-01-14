6th Street Traffic Light to remain flashing for awhile

If you’ve traveled down North Sixth Street in Vincennes lately you may have noticed the signal light at 6th & Minneapolis is flashing. City Engineer John Sprague says its due to a server malfunction. He says the Street Department attempted to correct the problem by salvaging parts from another signal light. As it turned out, Sprague says the damaged components were beyond repair. The city has ordered a new cabinet for the 6th and Minneapolis Traffic Signal. Sprague indicated the signal will remain in flash mode for up to four weeks when the new cabinet is expected to arrive and is installed.