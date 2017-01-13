Vincennes man facing rape charge

-Vincennes Police arrested a man yesterday on a Knox County warrant for rape. Shortly before 2 pm Thursday, officers went to a residence at 501 Busseron Street where they arrested Herbert Waters on the warrant. He was taken to the Knox County Jail. The Warrick County Sheriff’s Department assisted Vincennes Police with information leading to Waters arrest.

Other arrests in Knox County……

-Vincennes University Police arrested 19-year-old Jordan Henson overnight for illegal consumption of alcohol. He was booked into the Knox County Jail at 1:25 this morning.

-Colton Leehy was arrested on a failure to appear warrant by the Knox County Sheriff’ Department yesterdays.

-45-year-old Michael Wilson was charged on a probation violation yesterday.

-20-year-old Trenton Besing was arrested on a probation violation warrant Thursday.

Knox County Mugshots