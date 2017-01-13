Roy A. Roland , 76, of Lawrenceville, passed away on Wednesday January 11, 2017 at Princeton Community Hospital in Princeton.

He was born June 21, 1940 in East St. Louis, Illinois to Russell and Martha (Pea) Roland .

Roy retired as a truck driver after 37 years and drove for Robinson Trucking and Trailor Bridge Inc. A member of the Bridgeport Assembly of God, Roy enjoyed fishing, playing games on the computer, all sorts of hunting, and grew up in Decker in which he was a Decker graduate.

Surviving is his wife, Joy Kail Roland of Lawrenceville; his sisters, Imolee Smith of Vincennes, Carol Helderman of Vincennes, Emillee Jo (Hobart) LaMar of Hazelton, Patty Dee Phillippe of Vincennes, and Penny Lee (Rick) Brochin of Bruceville; his step-children, Daniel Lee Gillespie of Dubois, IN and Bobbi Lynn Gillespie of Newton, Iowa; and his four step grandchildren, Dustin, Benjamin, David, and Annie.

Roy was preceded in death by his father, Russell Rowland; step-mother, Mary Ann Rowland; mother, Martha Pea Helderman; and his step father, Emil Helderman of Wheatland; a son, Johnny Roland ; and a sister, Linda Gale Hatton.