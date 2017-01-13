Learn more about CASA at an open house in Vincennes on Monday

Knox County’s CASA program will be hosting an open house on Monday from 4 to 5 30 pm at their offices located at 105 Broadway Street in Vincennes.

CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates which represent the rights of children who have been abuse or neglected. CASA Director Dena Held says the open house will allow the community to learn more about the program and to gauge interest in becoming a CASA volunteer.

Held says while their numbers continue to grow the number of children needing representation in the court system is far greater and they continue to seek more volunteers to be a voice for kids.

You can learn more about CASA by calling the local office of Children Family Services at 812-886-4470 or go online at Child Advocates-dot-org.