A single vehicle crash in Lawrence County, Illiniois Thursday claimed the life of a Vincennes resident.

Illinois State Police say it happened at 10:35 local time on Route 5 a mile east of ATS Manufacturing east of Lawrenceville. 23-year-old Dillion J. Boger was driving a 2014 Dodge Avenger eastbound in heavy rain. The car left the road on the right side, traveled 230 feet, turned clockwise and down and embankment. The car then hit a tree. Boger died in the accident.