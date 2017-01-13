Half pound of meth seized in Gibson County

Dennis Osborne of Kentucky located near Princeton and arrested.

Last night Trooper Hunter Manning received information that Dennis Osborne, 47, of Grand River, KY, was a fugitive and was possibly in the Princeton area driving a white four door pickup truck with Kentucky plates. Manning confirmed Osborne was wanted out of McCracken County, KY. Manning drove to Princeton and searched the area for nearly 90 minutes before spotting a white four door pickup truck with Kentucky plates on SR 64 near Walmart in Princeton. The driver of the pickup truck pulled into the Marathon gas station located at 3010 West Broadway Street to fuel up. Manning confirmed the driver was Osborne and he was arrested without incident.

An odor of marijuana was detected inside Osborne’s vehicle. When officers searched the vehicle they found several containers and plastic bags containing approximately ½ pound of crystal meth, a plastic bag containing marijuana, 20 Oxycodone pills, 28 Hydrocodone pills, 8 Alprazolam pills, three glass smoking devices, a marijuana grinder, digital scales and other drug paraphernalia. Osborne is currently being held without bond in the Gibson County Jail.